PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The following are the Terms and Conditions for the promotion (the “Promo”) being administered by The Vancouver Sun, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. (the “Sponsor”).



1. ELIGIBILITY

The Promo is open to residents of British Columbia only who are of the age of majority or older in their province or territory of residence at the time of submission. If the Promo is open to residents under the age of majority, all participants must have document consent of their parent or legal guardian to participate in the Promo.

No club, group or organization may participate. Participants must have expressly consented to receive promotional emails from the Sponsor prior to the start of the Promo.



2. PROMOTONAL OFFER

At the start of the Promo, there will be one hundred (100) vouchers available, each valid for two (2) admission tickets to the 2018 Vancouver Fall Home Show taking place at Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia from October 18, 2018 to October 21, 2018 (the “Ticket Offer”). The value of each Ticket Offer is CDN $26.00.



3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Participants will be sent an email about the Ticket Offer (the “Promo Email”). The Promo Email will contain a secure link to the following URL: https://contests.canada.com/vancouversun/vfhs2018/index.html (the “Promo Website”). To receive the Ticket Offer, participants will be required to visit the Promo Website, complete the form at the Promo Website with their personal information and click on the Submit button at the bottom of the page. The first one hundred (100) participants to submit their information as determined by a Sponsor representative will receive a Ticket Offer.

The Promo shall run from September 27, 2018 to October 18 , 2018 or until the Ticket Offer is depleted, (whichever occurs first) (“Promo Period”).

4. DISTRIBUTION OF TICKET OFFER

The first one hundred (100) eligible participants to submit their name and email address at the Promo Website as described above will receive a Ticket Offer. All decisions are made at the sole discretion of the Sponsors. Arrangements will be made for the distribution of the Ticket Offer. Arrangements will be made for the distribution of Ticket Offer. If the Ticket Offer is mailed by the Sponsor, the Ticket Offer will only be sent to a Canadian address.

5. GENERAL

These Terms and Conditions shall govern the Promo in all respects and the decision of any Sponsor representative shall be final and without right of appeal.

The Sponsor and each of its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies (collectively the “Releasees”) are not responsible for redemption requests which are late, not received, lost, or illegible, no matter who is at fault, or for any accident, negligence, printing, administrative or other errors that may arise or occur in connection with the Promo.

By participating in the Promo, you, and your parent or guardian if you are under the age of majority in your province/territory of residence) agree to release and hold harmless the Releasees from any and all liability for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever which may occur in connection with the Promo, or the possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of the Ticket Offer or any portion thereof.

By accepting the Ticket Offer, you agree to at all times behave appropriately when taking part in the 2018 Vancouver Fall Home Show and observe the rules or regulations in force at the studios and/or locations. The Releasees reserve the right to remove from the 2018 BC Home and Garden Show Vancouver Fall Home Show any person who breaks such rules and/or fails to behave appropriately and to disqualify such persons from receiving further Ticket Offers.

Non-Contest Tickets

The Releasees reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to withdraw or amend the Promo in any way, or to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice or obligation, in the event of: (i) any error, technical problem, fraud, or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of the Releasees that interferes with the proper conduct of the Promo as contemplated by these Terms and Conditions; and/or (ii) any accident, printing, administrative or other error or any kind.

Entrants hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of their personal information only for the purpose of administering the Promo and acknowledge that they have read and accepted the Sponsor’s privacy policy, available at http://www.canada.com/aboutus/privacy.html

Except as expressly stated herein or where prohibited by law, the Releasees disclaim all implied or statutory warranties whatsoever, including fitness for intended use and merchantability.

Where electronic submissions are accepted, and in the event of a dispute as to who submitted an electronic submission, the submission will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of submission. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

The Promo is subject to all applicable laws of the Province of Ontario and the laws of Canada applicable therein.

MINI T/Cs for print/online ads:

Offer good until October 18, 2018, or until the Ticket Offer is depleted, (whichever occurs first). Maximum of 100 Available. Limit one (1) Ticket

Offer per household. Offer limited to residents of British Columbia. For complete Terms and Conditions, visit us at https://contests.canada.com/vancouversun/vfhs2018/index.htm.

Limit one pair of free tickets or 2 for 1 offer per household. Duplicate entries will be deleted. Must be a newspaper or digital subscriber to The Vancouver Sun newspaper.